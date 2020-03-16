Coronavirus: Hastings’ White Rock Theatre suspends performances

The White Rock Theatre in Hastings has suspended all events and shows from today (March 17) due to the coronavirus crisis.

The popular Hastings venue had planned to go ahead with shows following the government’s previous advice.

However, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement last night (Monday, March 16), in which he urged people to avoid gatherings and crowded places, like pubs, clubs and theatres, the White Rock has decided to call off any further performances.

A special statement on the venue’s website reads: “In response to the Prime Minister’s statement advising that people should avoid non-essential contact with others; all events and shows from Tuesday, March 17, in our venue are suspended.

“We appreciate this will be disappointing news, but hope customers will understand the unprecedented nature of the current circumstances. Ultimately the health and wellbeing of all is the most important consideration at this time.

“We will be posting further statements over the coming days about the status of forthcoming shows. Where performances do not proceed we will make contact with customers at the appropriate time to advise on the next steps.

“We would ask all customers to refrain from contacting the Box Office unless absolutely necessary to do so. Please be assured that we are working as quickly as possible to understand the implications and to put appropriate steps in place.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”

Find out more at whiterocktheatre.org.uk.