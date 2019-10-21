Craig Charles headlines a huge party at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre

Hastings Fat Tuesday have announced that “the party to rival all parties” is coming to The White Rock Theatre.

Le Grande Mardis Gras Ball takes place on Saturday, February 22 (8pm), and organisers promise the most indulgent extravaganza on the Hastings calendar.

The Funking Barstewards

Radio DJ and Red Dwarf star Craig Charles is set to headline the event with his uniqie blend of funk and soul.

Tickets are on sale now. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk to purchase tickets online.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The Ball, a by-word for opulence and decadence as revelers dress in their most glamorous New Orleans-meets-Venetian finery, will also feature one of the UK’s premier party bands, The Funking Bar Stewards, and Loud Noises, a unique blend of contemporary brass band and high octane dance music.

“With prizes for the best and most flamboyant masked costume, and tickets at just £18.50, Le Grande Mardi Gras Ball will once again prove to be an unmissable part of the Hastings music and social calendar.

Loud Noises. Picture by Andrew Hughes / Fanatic 2018

“After finding fame as Dave Lister in the cult comedy sci-fi TV show Red Dwarf, and later on Coronation Street, Craig Charles has carved out a career as one of Britain’s top specialist DJs. His 6Music Funk And Soul radio show has been broadcasting since 2002, and repeated on Radio 2 since 2014, mixing everything from classic New Orleans swamp funk to the best of UK soul via the greatest music from Philly, Memphis and Detroit.

“The whole evening will be hosted by the wonderful Mzz Kimberley who comes from Detroit but has been an intrinsic part of the London gay scene — as a nightclub hostess, actress and cabaret star.

“The Funking Bar Stewards have been a staple of the UK’s biggest parties since the 1990s. The nine-piece band cover disco classics, glam stompers and soul superhits – from Le Freak and YMCA to Bohemian Rhapsody – with an energy that has become the toast of nightclubs, students unions and sold-out prestige venues such as London’s The Forum.

“Leeds-based Loud Noises, meanwhile, take tracks such as Sade’s Smooth Criminal and Waterfalls by TLC and give them a hyper-sonic modern brass band twist.

Downstairs from the main Ball, Hastings’ premier cabaret pub The Fountain On Queens will be hosting their own party in the for-one-night-only Fountain Ballroom.”

The full Hastings Fat Tuesday programme will be announced soon. Visit hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.

