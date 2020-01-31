Craig David at The Oval: R&B and garage legend announced for Southern Sunset Festival

Craig David has been announced for Hastings’ Southern Sunset Festival this year.

The UK R&B and garage hero will bring his popular TS5 concept to The Oval on Saturday, September 5.

Tickets are selling fast for the event

Craig is taking his TS5 concept to this coastal venue, following a series of recent residencies at Ibiza Rocks where his weekly pool parties have proved incredibly popular.

A festival spokesperson said: “Widely recognised as a pioneer of the UK garage scene, Craig David’s double-decade career has seen the ‘Fill Me In’ star rack up a whopping 14 BRIT Awards and two GRAMMY nominations, in addition to a record haul of five victories at the MOBO Awards, with the iconic vocalist scoring a mammoth run of 15 Top 10 singles in the official UK Charts thanks to timeless tracks such as ‘7 Days’ and ‘Walking Away’.

“Lighting up Southern Sunset with his TS5 party – where Craig amalgamates his live vocals with a sizzling DJ performance as he produces live mash-ups and edits of his biggest hits – the eagerly anticipated September event is the latest brainchild of Jorge Meehan and Brian Murphy, founders of UK mega-brand, JBM Music. Booking 328 artists over the course of 64 huge music events and festivals in 2019, JBM Music is rapidly garnering a reputation as a true behemoth of the events scene. Bringing over 53,000 attendees to their previous events, 2020 promises to be an even bigger year for JBM – who were recently nominated as ‘Best Large Club Promoter’ at the annual Skiddle Awards.”

