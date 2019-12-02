Dave O’Higgins and Rob Luft play for Jazz Hastings

Two powerhouses of the international jazz scene perform for Jazz Hastings this month.

Veteran saxophonist Dave O’Higgins and 26-year-old guitar wizard Rob Luft headline the club at The Stade on Tuesday, December 17, (7.45pm for 8.30pm).

Find out more about the event and about Jazz Hastings at jazzhastings.co.uk.

The acclaimed duo have joined forces to celebrate the music of Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane, focusing on lesser known Monk compositions as well as songs recorded by Coltrane in the late 1950s.

They will be joined by Irish keyboard player Scott Flanigan and American drummer Rod Youngs, who last performed at Jazz Hastings in February.

The live show follows the release of their new album, O’Higgins & Luft Play Monk & Trane, which came out in October after the pair were signed to Ubuntu Music.

Rob said: “I’ve always found a great way of looking forwards musically is actually to look back and study the great masters of jazz. The songbooks of Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane are two of the most significant in the jazz canon, and this project is my first attempt at revising their music through my own musical filter. It’s really an honour to be working with Dave O’Higgins on this record as I’ve been a great fan of his playing ever since I got into jazz.”

A sizzling hot start to Christmas with the Estefan Experience. Click here to read more.

East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday, November 29, to Thursday, December 5. Click here to read more.

Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday, November 29, to Thursday, December 5. Click here to read more