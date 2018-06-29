Delightful, incisive, hilarious and a splash of Stylophone...

Hastings’ monthly comedy night PunchUp Comedy returns on Friday (July 6) with Stylophobia, Mel Byron & William Stone, presented by Juliet Brando.

As ever, it’s £5 entry on the door and starts at 8pm in the Deep Blue Cellar beneath Whistle Trago – Cafe/Bar.

Stylophobia, aka Daniel Rubinstein, was a finalist in Old Comedian of the Year, London, 2018, and is a comedic maestro of the stylophone.

Mel Byron has been described as ‘delightful, incisive, hilarious’, and promise to take a skewed view on the absurdities of the world.

While Angela Barnes (Radio4 Newsjack, Live at the Apollo) has been fulsome in her praise for William Stone. She said: “William Stone cracks me up, he’s got some belting gags that I wish I’d thought of. Highly recommended”