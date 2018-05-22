Discover sea monster fun at Blue Reef Aquarium

Hastings Blue Reef Aquarium will be taken over by sea monsters as part of a special week-long event which runs from Saturday May 26 to Sunday June 3.

Among the ‘monsters’ on display will be the world’s biggest octopus species and a selection of toxic fish. Other activities on offer to younger visitors include quizzes, word searches, trails and a competition. There will be information on monstrous myths and legends throughout history, infamous hoaxes, cases of mistaken identity and even modern reports of sea monsters. For more info call 01424 718776 or visit bluereefaquarium.co.uk.