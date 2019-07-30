Don’t miss Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy at Battle Abbey

The Battle Abbey Players, a new amateur theatre group in East Sussex, are making their debut this week with The Importance of Being Earnest.

Rehearsals for Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy began in May and audiences in the grounds of Battle Abbey can enjoy several outdoor performances.

Audience members can bring picnics and their own refreshments to the shows on Tuesday, July 30 (7.30pm); Wednesday, July 31 (7.30pm); Friday, August 2 (7.30pm), and Sunday, August 4 (6.30pm).

Refreshments will also be available to buy at the venue.

Director Mike Poole said: “Battle now has an amateur theatre group that performs plays – and what better place to make our debut than the iconic Battle Abbey?

“We know that audiences will love watching this classic comedy in this wonderful location – and we’ve made the ticket prices pocket-friendly and inclement weather won’t stop us performing, so we’re hoping to encourage as many locals to come along and support us.”

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s.

Log on to www.ticketsource.co.uk/Battle-Abbey-Players or visit DapperM, 30-31 High Street, Battle.

This production is presented in association with English Heritage.

