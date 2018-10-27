East Sussex County Council requests the pleasure of your company at Hastings Register Office open day

There’s an opportunity to step inside one of the local area’s most historic venues when Hastings Register Office opens its doors to the public in the first of a series of open days across the county.

The free event at Hastings Register Office, based at Hastings Town Hall, on Sunday, November 4, 10-2pm, allows people to find out more about ceremonies and services available from East Sussex Registration.

Hastings Register Office SUS-181022-121215001

Visitors can view the two unique ceremony rooms, which host weddings and civil partnerships as well as other ceremonies such as renewals of vows and naming celebrations, and speak to local ceremony suppliers about their products and services. Registrars and celebrants will answer questions and take bookings.

The Register Office moved to the Grade II-listed Town Hall in January 2016 from its previous base in the Summerfields complex, Bohemia Road.

Cllr Bill Bentley, East Sussex County Council lead member for communities and safety, said: “The open day is a unique opportunity for people to gain an insight into the wide range of ceremonies and services on offer. Offering weddings and other ceremonies in such attractive surroundings in a building with such a rich heritage is a real asset.

“The event will offer people the chance to envisage how their special day could look at a venue drenched in history with a stunning backdrop.”

Hastings Register Office offers ceremonies in the Council Chamber (for up to 60 guests) and the Mayor’s Parlour, which accommodates twelve guests in a more intimate setting.

Visit: www.eastsussex.gov.uk/ceremonies

