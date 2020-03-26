Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre and Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion join the #lightitblue campaign tonight

Theatres, sporting venues and landmarks across the UK are celebrating NHS workers tonight by turning blue at 8pm.

The #lightitblue campaign has been organised by leaders from the events and entertainment industry to show a collective display of gratitude for those working hard to look after people who are ill with COVID-19.

The East Sussex arts venues that have confirmed they are taking part so far are Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre, which will be all blue tonight, and Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion, which will light up its blue sign.

Brighton’s British Airways i360 and the Brighton Centre will also be taking part.

Places outside of Sussex include the Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Cathedral and Wembley Stadium’s arch, as well as Belfast Titanic Signature Building, The National Theatre and Metro Radio in Newcastle.

The campaign coincides with a call for people to join a round of applause for NHS staff at 8pm, from their gardens, front doors and balconies.

Organisers are also inviting Brits at home to join in by creating blue-themed images and videos and sharing them online with #makeitblue.

Gary White, who co-started the #lightitblue campaign, said: “The events and entertainment industry finds itself in an unprecedented state of enforced inaction. “The best thing we can do - apart from staying at home - is to use our skills and networks to say thank you to everyone who is supporting the NHS and risking their own health to help others during this pandemic.

“We also feel a huge sense of responsibility for the mental wellbeing of many people within our industry who, having lost their jobs, are feeling anxious and confused about the future.

“We believe the #lightitblue campaign, inspired by the existing #clapforourcarers initiative, will galvanise their enthusiasm and pride in a mass gesture of solidarity.”