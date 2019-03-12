Egg-citing Easter fun at Hastings Museum and Art gallery

Join Hastings Museum and Art Gallery for some egg-citing fun this Easter.

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, situated at John’s Place, Bohemia Road, Hastings has announced that the legendary free Easter Egg Hunt will return on Saturday, April 6.

This fun free trail will take visitors on an egg-cellent journey through the museum, where those taking part can solve clues and get a prize.

Kim Forward, lead councillor for culture says the event is aimed at ages 12 and under and will offer a cracking time during the school Easter break.

“Alongside the free Easter Egg Hunt each Tuesday there will also be low-cost hands-on activities,” she said.

“Budding designers aged five and over can make their own Easter bag on April 9. At the end of the activity they get to take home their egg-cellently designed bag!

“The following week, April 16, put crafting skills to good use and make your very own sun catcher from a variety of craft materials”

“There are various sessions throughout both days, starting at 10.15am. Cost is £2 per child.

“Hastings Museum’s Easter activities are egg-actly what you’ve been looking for!”

For more information on how to apply to attend the activities or to see the wide range of other events held at the museum, visit the website at: http://www.hmag.org.uk

or on Facebook: Hastings Museum & Art Gallery.