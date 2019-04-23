Embracing the Challenge Of Change with music, poetry and art in Hastings

Marcio da Silva’s Hastings Philharmonic will encompass poetry and art to celebrate the Challenge Of Change festival and the 80th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

There will be four days of events leading up to the Mayday bank holiday weekend. Atatürk, as a political leader, inspired Turkey to become a modern secular state after its defeat in WW1.

The Challenge Of Change draws together a wide range of new or unexplored works, in music, art and poetry to encourage the values of democracy and compassion in the face of constant change culminating in the finals of the Mustafa Kemal Atatürk International Composition Competition at 7pm on Friday May 3 at St Mary In The Castle with the Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Marcio. Come early for a pre-concert talk at 5.45pm when all will become clear about this fascinating international competition that Hastings is privileged to host.

As part of themed events round The Challenge Of Change, at The Beacon in St Mary’s Terrace on Tuesday April 30 from 7.30pm, the Hastings Philharmonic Chamber Choir will join poets from the Hastings Stanza group for an evening of poetry and music. Admission is free.

On the following Wednesday May 1 at 7.30pm, Kino-Teatr in St Leonards hosts a chamber music concert dedicated to female composers. This features star musicians including Roman Kosyakov, 2018 HIPCC first prize winner on piano. Angela Jung on violin, Will Robertson on cello and counter-tonor Alex Pullinger. Kino-Teatr also has an exhibition for artists under 25 on May 1/2.

