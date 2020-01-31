Get your umbrellas ready for this colourful family day out: Hastings Fat Tuesday 2020

Family favourite The Umbrella Parade and Preservation Sunday returns to Hastings on February 23 as part of this year’s Fat Tuesday festival.

Organisers say that the event will be bigger and better than ever, and families are invited to join the parade.

The day begins at the Stade at 11.30am and the procession will depart at midday, heading towards the White Rock Theatre.

Hastings Fat Tuesday are excited to unveil ‘Leviathan’ this year, a new monster-sized creation by Radiator Arts and the Hastings Fishermen Protection Society. Exact details of what Leviathan is are being kept secret until the parade and the big reveal on the day.

A Fat Tuesday spokesperson said: “An explosion of colour, music and fun for all the family, The Umbrella Parade is a firm Hastings Fat Tuesday favourite, and all that is needed to take part is a decorated umbrella. The parade will start at the Stade and travel along the seafront to The White Rock Theatre where the party continues all afternoon. Preservation Sunday at the White Rock Theatre will feature a host of second line brass bands including Loud Noises, Sambalanca, Dende and the irrepressible Dr Savage. Any organisation wishing to take part in the parade are asked to use the online application form to let us know what you can bring to the party.”

Free umbrella workshop

Radiator Arts will be running four free umbrella decorating workshops for all ages to make sure that everyone’s brollies look fabulous.

This year people must bring their own umbrellas for decoration as Hastings Fat Tuesday is unable to supply any.

The workshops are on: Saturday, February 15, at Downs Farm, Crowborough Road, Hastings, 1pm-4pm; Sunday, February 16, Concordia Hall, Church Road, Saint Leonards-on-sea, 1pm-4pm; Thursday, February 20 (half term), White Rock Theatre (Sussex Room), Hastings, 10.30am-4pm; and Saturday, February 22, Stade Hall, 20 Rock-A-Nore Road, Hastings, 10.30am-4pm.

The full Hastings Fat Tuesday 2020 programme (February 21-25) will be announced soon. For all the latest news and updates visit hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.

