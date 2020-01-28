Join Mike and Herbie for a Valentine’s jazz night in Hastings

Mike Hatchard and Herbie Flowers are joining forces once again at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, next month.

The Valentine’s Jazz Night starts at 7pm on Friday, February 14, and tickets cost £15 from musicglue.com/stmaryinthecastle.

Renowned pianist Mike joins his old friend bass player Herbie for a concert packed with music and stories to celebrate their respective jazz careers.

Mike said: “I’m thrilled to be back at St Mary’s with my old mate Herbie for this Valentine’s concert. We hope to be back again for more gigs in the near future so watch this space.”

The duo were once known as the “foremost musical alliance in Sussex” (Sussex Magazine), putting on sell-out concerts across the South Coast, as well as at the South Bank and the Edinburgh Festival. They don’t appear together as frequently nowadays, but they still pull in the crowds at venues like Brighton Dome and Rye Jazz Festival. They have plenty of stories too, such as one about finding Lou Reed asleep on a sofa and waking him up to record ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ and one about cycling 1,400 miles while towing a piano.

Gig organisers say that Mike and Herbie are as captivating as ever, displaying the kind of expertise that makes live music look easy.

Venue manager Sean Berkeley said: “Mike and Herbie are back at last. These guys are two of the best jazz musicians on the South Coast. They’ve performed on the St Mary’s stage countless times but after a period away from the venue they’re back to play your favourite jazz classics, with the odd anecdote thrown in for good measure.”

Tickets include entry plus a glass of red or white wine.

For more information follow Instagram or visit www.stmaryinthecastle.co.uk

