Strictly Come Dancing stars head to Hastings in Viva La Divas

Strictly’s Janette Manrara, Nadiya Bychkova and Katya Jones bring their song and dance extravaganza to the White Rock Theatre this summer.

Viva La Divas will be at the Hastings venue on Friday, July 10 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £29-£39 and go on sale this Friday (January 31) at 10am. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk. White Rock Friends can get £2.50 off and there is a meet-and-greet upgrade for £100 (no additional booking fees).

A spokesperson said: “Get ready to witness three of Strictly Come Dancing’s most loved female dancers together on one stage in Viva La Divas! Janette Manrara, Nadiya Bychkova and Katya Jones have come together to bring you a brand-new song and dance spectacular that celebrates what it is to be a diva.

“Collaborating with the original producers of the hugely successful show Viva La Diva (first performed in 2007, starring Darcey Bussell and Katherine Jenkins) this exhilarating and glamorous production will pay tribute to divas from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Broadway and West End musical theatre, chart topping modern pop divas and female icons who have had an impact on the star’s careers and lives. Including performances celebrating the greatest divas of all time from Marilyn Monroe to Judy Garland, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyonce and many more.

“Janette, Nadiya and Katya, alongside a cast of amazing dancers and incredible singers, celebrate their friendship and pay homages to the greatest divas in this show stopping, all singing, all dancing musical extravaganza.

“Following the sensational performance of the 2007 Viva La Diva, the continued success of BBC’s primetime Strictly Come Dancing and the popularity of these professional dancers, show creators decided to take this production on a massive UK tour for 2020. With a trio of Strictly Come Dancing’s favourite leading female dancers headlining the show, this is sure to be a hot ticket for theatre and dance fans this summer.”

Join Mike and Herbie for a Valentine’s jazz night in Hastings. Click here to read more.

Rachel Portman OBE in Hastings: a look at a film composer’s career. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill. Click here to read more.