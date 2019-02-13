‘Fantastic’ support for St Michael’s Yellow Week

St Michael’s hospice has announced that it had ‘fantastic’ support from hundreds of local residents for their annual Yellow Week fundraiser (February 4-10).

Schools, businesses, and local residents organised or took part in a variety of events, including mufti days, yellow cake sales, and yellow parties.

Hannah Hildreth, community fundraiser at St Michael’s says the cost of running the Hospice is £6,000,000 each year and fundraising events such as Yellow Week are important to raise awareness around the vital services, which the hospice provides to adults with life-limiting illnesses throughout Hastings and Rother. “Every donation, however large or small helps St Michael’s hospice to continue to provide high quality, responsive palliative care and bereavement support,” she said. “The events we organise are great fun and help us to provide our much needed services to people throughout Hastings and Rother.”

“Our fundraisers work tirelessly to organise events and challenges that capture the heart of our local community and inspire people of all ages to get involved. Our team also supports those putting on events on our behalf.

“At the hospice for Yellow Week, we decorated reception with fantastic bunting, and held a cake sale for hospice employees and volunteers. Cake was also given to patients and their families on the wards – a lovely extra special indulgent treat. Gifts were given to clinical and wellbeing employees. Thanks to Lara Paterson, who made a very generous donation of one hundred Body Shop bath bombs, along with £50 worth of goodies to be used as raffle prizes throughout the year. Lara reached out to her friends and colleagues to donate bath bombs especially for Yellow Week.

“A new group of volunteers on their Introduction Day, celebrated by dressing in yellow and we were thrilled to welcome The Mayor, Nigel Sinden, and Deputy Mayor, James Bacon, who visited us on Friday, and joined in the fun.

“Yellow Week had fantastic support from the local community, with lots of schools, nurseries and businesses going yellow for St Michael’s hospice! We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who got involved, and helped raise vital funds and awareness.”

To see upcoming events visit: http://stmichaelshospice.com