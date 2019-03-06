Find you voice at new Robertsbridge choir

A new choir for carers and friends, Swings and Roundabouts will be launched in Robertsbridge later this month and local people are invited to join the fun.

The choir, led by Sheila Brazier will meet at the Robertsbridge Club, Station Road, Robertsbridge, on Monday afternoons, commencing March 18, 2-3pm.

Sheila says she has many years of experience conducting choirs, adding: “The idea is a choir for carers, who as we all know can get very down, lonely and isolated, and even begin to feel that their entire identity is disappearing. ‘Carers’ doesn’t only mean older people - young mums for instance can find their new life a real shock and feel very isolated.

“Other people may have had to give up work to look after parents or older children. When you’re singing in a choir, it’s physically good for you and it’s a great source of social contact.

“How much better to go home with your brain buzzing with the latest song, rather than the latest hospital appointment or prescription!

“Other people who are interested but not officially ‘carers’ might like to be involved.

“Maybe you have a friend who might come along if you bring them.

“There will be a minimal charge of one or two pounds on a pay-as-you-go basis.

“People don’t necessarily have to read music and definitely don’t have to audition.”

If anyone fancies having a go at folk, pop, world music, gospel, sea shanties or more call Sheila on 01580 880740 or email brianandsheilab@googlemail.com