Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Eddie Izzard follows in the footsteps of Dickens

Eddie Izzard is bringing his work-in-progress performance of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday, December 29.

Expectation of Great Expectations starts at 7pm and tickets are £20, £26 and £30. Call the box office on 01424 229111 or visit www.dlwp.com.

All profits from ticket sales will go to the De La Warr Pavilion Charitable Trust.

Eddie Izzard’s career to date has included record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV and theatre performances.

However, acting was Eddie’s first love and the comedian now follows in Dickens’ footsteps with a reading/performance of one of the novelist’s classic stories.

The show is suitable for ages 12 and up. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Accessible seating is only available if it’s requested through the box office.

Unique portrait art on display at Hastings’ See Spray Gallery

Face Facts – a truly astounding exhibition of portrait art – is at See Spray Gallery, Hastings, until December 31.

This special collection of portrait artists features work by James Hague, a National Portrait Gallery artist who won the BP portrait artist of the year award.

It also includes work by Tamzin Malleson (star of TV’s Bodies) who paints ‘blonde bombshells’; Mr. B the Gentleman Rhymer, who has mastered the art of lino cutting; and Sue Tilley, a muse and model of Lucian Freud who is an artist in her own right. The other artists include Tom Bartlett, Georgie Wheeler and Aleisha Taylor.

Visit seespray.co.uk to find out more about the show.

The Sweet are set to rock Bexhill on latest tour

Seventies rock heroes The Sweet are bringing their 16-date UK tour to the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on Saturday, December 21 (7pm, Support: Novatines).

Tickets cost £27 from 01424 229111.

A spokesperson said: “By the early ’70s The Sweet were arguably the hottest ticket in town with a string of top ten records in the UK and Europe including ‘Blockbuster’, ‘Hellraiser’, ‘Ballroom Blitz’, ‘Teenage Rampage’ and ‘The Sixteens’. In 1975 the USA had discovered the band with ‘Fox on the Run’ hitting the number 3 spot in the Billboard 100. Another self-penned hit, ‘Action’ followed in 1976 firmly establishing Sweet in the US charts.”

Colourful lost toys head home for Christmas

The Lost Toys’ Big Christmas Adventure flies into Hastings this winter.

Performances take place at White Rock Theatre from December 13-29.

Tickets cost £7.50-£10 (family £32).

A spokesperson said: “This is a family musical with incredible live music from Tony award-winning composer and Hastings resident Sarah Travis.

“Tinsel the doll, Captain Courage and Moti the EmotiBot fall out of Father Christmas’s sleigh on their journey from his North Pole factory.

“Will they reach their children in time before they wake on Christmas morning, or will Wicked Wanda, a very (very) naughty doll, stop them?”

Jack & The Beanstalk, review: Devonshire Park Theatre. Click here to read more.

Treasure Island at Stables Theatre. Click here to read more.

Eddie Izzard at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion: a reading of Great Expectations. Click here to read more.

Go West and Paul Young: 1980s icons at White Rock Theatre. Click here to read more.