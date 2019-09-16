Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

The Drifters head to Hastings with all their classic hits

The legendary soul and R&B group The Drifters bring their latest concert to White Rock Theatre this weekend.

The 100-date UK tour stops off at the popular Hastings venue on Saturday, September 21 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £28.50-£29.50. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

A spokesperson said: “The Drifters will be back on tour in the UK with a brand-new show performing all their classic hits from the past six decades. Following the phenomenal success of their 65th anniversary tour in 2018, they’ve added further live shows for 2019 including one night only at White Rock Theatre, Hastings.

“The legendary group have previously been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine and have produced an incredible list of hits, including: ‘Saturday Night at the Movies’, ‘Come on Over to My Place’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Under the Boardwalk’ and many, many more!

“Following their 65th Anniversary year, The Drifters are back on the road with a line up hand-picked by Tina Treadwell herself – President of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters name.

“Tina’s father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King. Her mother Faye was later responsible for bringing the group to the UK and overseeing hits such as More than a number and Kissin’ in the back row.

“After the passing of her parents, it was down to Tina to continue the legacy of The Drifters name.”

A classical ballet that’s suitable for the whole family

After sell-out performances of Nutcracker last year, Russian National Ballet presents a spectacular new production of Swan Lake, which comes to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Thursday, September 26 (7.30pm).

One of Tchaikovsky’s most celebrated works, Swan Lake is a vibrant classical ballet and a family orientated production with mesmerising costumes and fairy tale magic.

It tells the tale of a princess who is turned into a swan by an evil curse. Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful woman he is instantly captivated – but will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

Tickets cost £25.50-£29.50.

Enter the studios of more than 20 artists

The resident artists of Rye Creative Centre are holding their annual Open Studios event on Friday and Saturday, September 20-21.

From 5pm-8pm (11am-4.30pm Saturday) visitors can enter the studios of more than 20 artists working in disciplines like sculpture, painting and photography, as well as The Studio, the creative space for artists with physical disabilities and/or learning differences who make art with Jenny Edbrooke.

There will be a bar on Friday evening and a cafe during the day on Saturday, both on the ground floor.

The exhibition of all New Road Artists’ work in the gallery continues until October 11 (12pm-7.30pm weekdays).

Wordsworth woodcuts on display at Rye Art Gallery

Artist Tom Hammick’s print show is at Rye Art Gallery until September 30 (10.30am-5pm).

Tom has made a series of woodcuts to illustrate Adam Nicolson’s new book The Making of Poetry, a celebration to mark the 250th anniversary of Wordsworth and the specific period of time Wordsworth, his sister, Dorothy and Samuel Taylor Coleridge spent together.

They are created from the fallen timber in the park at Alfoxden where the Wordsworths lived, and the artist explores “the troubled nature of our connections to each other and to the natural world”.

Find out more at www.ryeartgallery.co.uk.

