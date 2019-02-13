Free half-term pebble painting at Rye museum

Rye Castle Museum will be holding a half-term Pebble Painting afternoon at East Street Museum, Rye next Monday (February 18), 2-4pm.

The event is being held to support the RNLI Rye Harbour Pebble Project. The project is to commemorate the ninetieth anniversary of the Mary Stanford lifeboat disaster in 1928 by creating a painted pebble pavement alongside the present-day RNLI station in Rye Harbour.

Heather Stevenson Museum Director said: “This will be a free drop in event, but donations will be gratefully received. Pebbles and paint will be provided and help will be on hand to choose a suitable nautical picture for the pebbles.

“All children and adults are welcome to this community venture. It is hoped to have enough painted pebbles by October for a grand opening. Do come along and support this worthwhile project.”

The story of the Mary Stanford lifeboat tragedy is on display at Rye Museum; East Street and Ypres Tower.