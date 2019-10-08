From The Jam: Bruce Foxton celebrates the 40th anniversary of Setting Sons

Bruce Foxton is bringing The Jam’s awesome rock hits to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre with From The Jam.

The gig has just been announced and tickets go on sale from 10am this Friday (October 11).

Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

A spokesperson said: “The Jam are one of the most iconic bands in British history. Continuing to keep the legacy of this illustrious band alive is legendary former member Bruce Foxton as From The Jam. Since forming in 2007, From The Jam have been an unstoppable force, spreading their infectious, high-octave performances at over 1,000 headline shows in the UK alone as well as across the globe.

“This autumn, From The Jam will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Jam’s fourth critically acclaimed album, Setting Sons. Join Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings as they transcend the decades with popular favourites such as ‘The Eton Rifles,’ and, ‘Smithers-Jones.’ This tour will include special guests The Vapors, who were the original support act on the 1979 Setting Sons tour. The Vapors are well known in their own right for their huge UK chart hits, ‘Turning Japanese’, ‘News At Ten,’ and ‘Jimmie Jones.’”

From The Jam is former Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings, drummer Mike Randon, and Andy Fairclough on Hammond and piano.

Click here to find out more about the band.

