Fun morning will support Bluebell Ridge care for cats

Local singing group Friends Unlimited will be presenting a morning of fun and song in support of Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre in Chowns Hill, Hastings.

The event will be taking place on Saturday April 14 at 11am in Hastings Museum in Bohemia Road and will feature a wonderful morning of choral entertainment including versions of a Barry Manilow classic and ABBA. Admission is £8 each, which includes interval refreshments and there will also be a raffle. The funds raised from the event will help Bluebell Ridge to continue providing a safe environment for abused, abandoned and unwanted cats.

For more information, please visit www.bluebellridge.org.uk.