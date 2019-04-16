Fundraiser at Alexandra Park, Hastings welcomes Big Ron the Rabbit

Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group got an early Easter surprise when Ron the Rabbit hopped over to their annual Plant Sale, held last Sunday (April 14).

Linda Pearson, Chair Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group (APGG) said: “A welcome visit was made to our plant sale by Big Ron, a volunteer who delighted the children and their parents at the greenhouse who were buying plants and free range eggs in preparation for Easter.

“Martin’s Wood Farm brought five lovely hens who enjoyed a sunny afternoon housed in the newly built cold frame, while their eggs were bought by the keen plant hunters attending the fund-raising event.

“We are very keen to thank Ron a very busy taxi driver, who took a day off work to help us with this event as we were unable to find any real rabbits in time... they had all hopped off!”

“Everyone thought he looked wonderful and was greeted with a round of applause, he is such a good sport.

“APGG need more public spirited volunteers to run events to boost the fledgling campaign to raise £70,000.00 to restore the historic building, a vital part of the horticultural heritage of the park. Let’s grow together and make it happen.”

APGG’s future events include an alpine gardening master class on April 24.

Visit: www.greenhousealexpark com or call 07949 829168 for tickets.