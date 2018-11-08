Fundraising Jumble Sale next week at Bexhill scouts

Bargain hunters are invited to the 9th Bexhill Scouts third Jumble Sale of the year on Saturday, November 17 at 12noon.

Entrance is 50p per adult. Refreshments include their famous cheese sticks and cakes. Tracey Plim, group scout leader said: “We are lucky to have our own hall, however it does come at a cost; electricity bills, building insurance and other costs associated with the upkeep of a building like ours. Constant fund raising is the name of the game. Our hall is put to good use all year round with Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and a district Explorer unit meeting across the week. “The income from our Jumbles help provide a safe dry environment for the skills for life programme the Scout Association has on offer. Jumble donations are accepted all year round and collection can be arranged call 07891762747.