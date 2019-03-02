Fundraising raffle in Rye to support national charity, Young Epilepsy

Bluebird Care Rother & Hastings will be holding a fundraising raffle during March to support national charity, Young Epilepsy.

The raffle will take place at Jempson’s supermarket, Station Approach, Rye.

To honour those who live with epilepsy, the winner will be drawn in Jempson’s on national Epilepsy Day at 12noon.

Tickets for the big draw are £2 a strip and are available from March 7.

Raffle prizes include a scrumptious lunch for two at the Coast Restaurant, Sussex Coast College, and vouchers for Hastings Rye Retreat (a salon and spa).

Young Epilepsy is the only UK charity that is dedicated to creating better lives for children and young people with epilepsy and other related conditions.

Jess Phillips, care manager, Bluebird Care Rother and Hastings, says epilepsy awareness is an important cause to all the staff.

“The care assistants continuously provide support to make sure that the customers of Bluebird Care Rother & Hastings, who live with epilepsy, can continue enjoying life in a safe and homely environment,” she said.

“This is something very close to the hearts of the whole team. We have been so grateful for the generosity of local businesses so far.

“Living with epilepsy is a challenge and we know that the funds raised will go a long way in making a difference.

“We are looking forward to the town coming together over the next few weeks to raise funds for such a great cause.”

Visit: https://www.youngepilepsy.org.uk