Ghostly thrills with stories of the past at Battle Abbey

Feeling brave enough to take on haunted abbey ruins? Be prepared to be scared this autumn half-term as frighteningly fun days out at Battle Abbey await you.

Children can enjoy the thrills of Haunted Abbey from Saturday October 20 through to Sunday October 28 from 10-4pm.

Wander the grounds with ghost hunters and hear them tell macabre tales such as the story of the Haunted Highwayman. Have a go at creating creepy crafts and see if you can scare enough to win a prize for the best Halloween costume, awarded to the most spine-tingling outfit each day.

Tickets for adults cost £11.80 and concs £10.60, children (5-15) £7.10, and family £30.70. Details from www.english-heritage.org.uk.

