Gifted young musicians at London Mozart Players’ launch event

The London Mozart Players, the UK’s longest-established chamber orchestra, has recently announced a year-long residency at Hastings’ Opus Theatre and is now preparing for the launch concert.

The event is on Saturday, November 30 (7pm), and tickets cost £5-£13 via eventbrite.co.uk.

London Mozart Players. Picture by Kevin Day, Oneday Photography

It will be a showcase for young performers and it features the superb pianist and BBC Young Musician winner (2018) Lauren Zhang, as well as flautist Daisy Noton.

They will join the London Mozart Players in two Mozart works – the Piano Concerto No. 9 and the Flute Concerto No.1.

The concert opens with Greig’s Holberg Suite and closes with Haydn’s ‘Sturm und Drang’ style Symphony No. 44 ‘Trauer’.

The LMP plans to deliver an exciting programme of concerts and outreach work, creating new audiences for classical music and inspiring young people. Their 2019-2020 season will include school concerts, ‘side-by-side performances’ with young musicians, visits to nursery schools and libraries, and concerts at the Opus. There will also be a community performance of the multi-faith oratorio by Sussex composer Polo Piatti.

LMP executive director Julia Desbruslais said: “This is an exciting venture for the orchestra and we are very much looking forward to sharing our passion for music with our new friends on the south coast.”

Composer Polo Piatti said: “The LMP’s residency is a dream come true, promising to become not only a great performance partnership for this iconic venue, but also a wonderful opportunity for local artistes and young musicians to perform alongside these world-class musicians.”

This residency is supported by the Arts Council Great Britain, the Magdalen and Lasher Educational Foundation, Foyle Foundation, the Isabel Blackman Foundation and the Hastings Arts and Culture Scheme.

Visit www.londonmozartplayers.com to find out more.

A must for Whitney Houston fans. Click here to read more.

A pantomime cow talks about her stage and screen legacy. Click here to read more.

Discover the bizarre inhabitants of Britain: an interview with cartoonist Chelsea Renton. Click here to read more.