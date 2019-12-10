Go on a magical journey with Aladdin at White Rock Theatre

Families can journey to magical faraway lands this Christmas with Aladdin at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre.

Starring Duncan James in the title role, this pantomime will delight audiences of all ages from Friday, December 13, to Sunday, December 29.

Aladdin and Jasmin. Photograph by Peter Mould

There will be a relaxed and signed performance on Thursday, December 19 (5pm).

Standard tickets start at £21. There are money saving family tickets from £68, as well as great group offers and concession rates for selected showings. Visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call 01424 462288.

Fascinating, fun, festive pantomime facts

It’s a magical tradition and a Christmas theatre-going event all around the UK. Hastings loves panto and there’s always a festive entertainment treat with a few surprises at the White Rock.

Duncan James is no stranger to panto. He made his pantomime debut in 2014-15, playing the title role in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Birmingham Hippodrome for Qdos Productions. He then went onto star as Prince Charming in Cinderella at the Liverpool Empire in 2017-18 and reprised the role of Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Derby Arena last Christmas.

27 is the number of times the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk will perform to panto-goers over the December period.

Ben Watson returns by popular demand for the first time in two years after becoming a Hastings panto fan favourite and performing in seven of the past eight pantomimes.

The theatre will sell almost 4,000 portions of popcorn over the Aladdin performances.

Ben Watson with the dancers. Photograph by Peter Mould

Fireworks aren’t just for fireworks night. This show will have amazing (and safe) pyrotechnics.

Tim ‘Sorryyyy’ McArthur became Hastings’ favourite Dame, having performed in Sleeping Beauty and Jack and the Beanstalk.

Modern panto stems from a form of theatre developed by the Romans called Commedia dell’arte.

Your festive pantomime experience awaits as Hastings White Rock presents Aladdin this month.

Duncan James (boyband Blue, West End star of Chicago, Legally Blonde and The Rocky Horror Show) plays the lovable rogue in this magic carpet ride to Old Peking. Aladdin will journey from street urchin to hero and win the hand of the princess, but the path to love won’t be easy, and a little help from a mystical genie discovered in a magic lamp will be needed to go up against the evil wizard Abanazar.

Panto fans can expect stunning sets, outrageous costumes, an hilarious script, bedazzling special effects, a sensational live band and electric dance routines as this epic family show brings the magic, thrills and adventure of Aladdin’s Old Peking to Hastings’ biggest stage.

Joining Duncan will be renowned panto comedy duo Tim McArthur and Ben Watson.

There are 27 performances to choose from so there is sure to be a production that suits your festive schedule.

