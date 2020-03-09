Graham Gouldman and PP Arnold are among the world-class performers coming to Rye this spring

Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival presents four world-class concerts at St Mary’s church, Rye, over the late May bank holiday weekend.

On Friday, May 22 (8pm, £50), three of the finest and acclaimed guitarists ‘6 Hands’ – John Williams, John Etheridge and Gary Ryan – perform a colourful and varied programme of solos, duos and trios. The show includes works by Vivaldi, Houghton, Seckou Keita, El Hadj N’Diaye, Williams, Etheridge and Ryan.

PP Arnold. Photo courtesy of Hasselblad H4D

John Williams reached millions of ears and even hit the charts when he played the main theme to the Oscar-winning 1978 film The Deer Hunter.

PP Arnold, London’s First Lady of Soul Saturday performs on Saturday, May 23 (8pm, £40), as part of a selected number of UK concert dates. Having started her career in California as a backing singer for Ike and Tina Turner, she eventually found herself in London where a tour with the Rolling Stones helped her strike up an unlikely friendship with Mick Jagger.

It was he who convinced her to begin a solo career, signing to immediate records, with which she recorded iconic tracks such as ‘The First Cut is the Deepest’ and ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’.

Founding member of the iconic British band 10cc, Graham Gouldman presents a unique stripped back acoustic concert titled ‘A Heart Full of Songs’ (Sunday, May 24, 8pm, £45). You can expect to hear many of the classic 10CC hits, which Graham has either solely or co-written such as the timeless ‘I’m Not In Love’, ‘Things We Do For Love’ and ‘Rubber Bullets’ and many more.

John Williams. Photo by Kathy Panama

It’s the enduring popularity of these tracks and Graham’s love of playing songs acoustically that led to the formation of Heart Full of Songs. The show features many of the 10cc numbers, as well as Bridge To Your Heart (from Graham’s time in Wax) and material from his acclaimed solo album Love And Work.

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of one of the world’s most iconic music venues, the Ronnie Scott’s All Stars perform a special afternoon concert on Monday, May 25 (3pm, £35).

Featuring classic music from the jazz greats who have performed at Ronnie Scott’s, alongside projected images and footage that will give you a glimpse into this unique world and its incredible history.

Hosted and performed by the award-winning Ronnie Scott’s All-Stars, led by the Club’s musical director, this is a unique evening celebrating the music and history of Ronnie Scott’s and is a must for any music fan

For those that appreciate their music of all ages these four concerts are not to be misses and be sure to book early as tickets will be in high demand.

The festival, which is now in its ninth year, is one of the best music festivals of its kind in the UK and across the region.

The 2020 annual summer festival takes place in Rye from August 27-31 and in additional to this, the festival also presents various concerts throughout the year in Rye and the region.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ryejazz.com.

Friends! The Musical Parody: an off-Broadway sensation in Eastbourne. Click here to read more.

Jonny Storm joins the line-up for an awesome wrestling event in Peacehaven. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.

New music video filmed in Hastings: ‘Old Street’ by The Greeners is out now. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Eastbourne. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the Hastings area. Click here to read more.