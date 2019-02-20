Hastings celebrates the Year of the Pig Chinese New Year at Priory Meadow

Hundreds of people of all ages gathered together for the annual Chinese New Year celebrations at Priory Meadow shopping centre, Hastings.

This year’s event, held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 celebrated the Chinese zodiac’s Year of the Pig. It is an Earth Pig year. In Chinese astrology, each year belongs to a Chinese zodiac animal according to the 12 year cycle.

Chinese New Year clelebrations 2019 SUS-190220-113409001

The celebrations featured a variety of traditional Chinese dances; lion dance, baby dragon dance and ribbon dance. Gymnastic demonstrations gave visitors the opportunity to join in and there were several martial arts displays throughout the afternoon. Leanna Lawson marketing executive Priory Meadow says a large and appreciative crowd enjoyed the proceedings, adding: “Once again The Hastings Chinese Association put on a spectacular free event for the community to celebrate Chinese New Year. It is a pleasure to host such a striking and vibrant event. Hundreds of people gathered to watch the colourful celebrations.”

Cllr Peter Chowney, leader Hastings Borough Council said: “The Chinese New Year celebrations are always a colourful, lively and fun way to brighten up a winter afternoon. This year’s event was no exception. I’m very grateful to the members of the local Chinese community who put this event on. This event also helps to remind us of the increasing cultural diversity we have in Hastings, and how new communities settling here have helped to regenerate the town, creating new cultural traditions and local businesses that help to boost the local economy.”

Chinese New Year celebration in Priory Meadow. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-190218-072954001

Chinese New Year celebration in Priory Meadow. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-190218-072619001

Chinese New Year clelebrations 2019 SUS-190220-113348001