Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, March 6-12

What’s on in Hastings, Rye and St Leonards this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

MONOS (15): Fri & Sat 20.00.

FEMINISTA FILM FESTIVAL (U): Sun 19.30. Celebrate International Women’s Day by watching a premium selection of short films telling the most inspiring stories about women and girls from around the world.

CAMERAS AND CHEMISTRY (U): Weds 20.00. Presented by friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve to stimulate interest in the work of photographer Fay Godwin (1931-2005).

KNIVES OUT (12A): Thu 11.00, 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Military Wives (12A): Fri, Tue, Thu 10.30, 15.30, 20.30. Sat 13.30, 15.50, 18.10. Sun 13.10, 15.30. Mon 10.30, 15.30, 18.10. Wed 10.30, 13.00, 18.10.

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (15): Fri 10.15, 20.15. Sat 17.45. Sun 20.15. Tue 10.00, 20.15. Wed 12.45, 17.45. Thu 15.10.

Queen & Slim (15): Sunday 17.35. Wednesday 10.10. Thu 20.15.

The Call Of The Wild (PG): Fri, Sun, Wed 15.15. Sat 15.30. Mon 14.45. Tue 18.20. Thu 10.15.

Dark Waters (12A): Fri 13.00, 17.30. Sat 12.55, 20.15. Sun 12.40, 20.30. Mon 12.55, 20.30. Tue, Thu 12.55, 17.40. Wed 15.30, 20.15.

Parasite (15): Fri, Sun, Thu 17.50. Sat, Wed 20.30. Mon 12.00. Tue 15.00.

Emma (U): Fri 12.45. Mon 17.00. Tue 12.30, 12.40.

NT Live Encore – Cyrano De Bergerac (15): Mon 19.30.

Dolittle (PG): Sat, Sun 11.00.

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG): Sat 10.45. Sun 10.30.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood (PG): Fri 19.30.

Hastings Women of Film and TV: Sun 14.00. Screening short films by Calypso Cragg, Cheryl White, Claudia Kappenberg, Helen Jacey, Jody Sabral, Kate Grey, Lisa Clifford, Lisa Harmer, Nadene Ghouri, Sara Jordan. Guest speakers: Aisling O’Connor – BBC Head of Commissioning. Bindu de Stoppani – writer and director of ‘Finding Camille’.

Parasite (15): Wed 19.30.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (15): Fri-Wed 20.40.

Cats (U): Tues 12.00.

Dolittle (PG): Sat-Sun 12.00.

Military Wives (12A): Fri 14.45, 17.20, 20.00. Sat & Sun 12.10, 14.45, 17.20, 20.00. Mon 14.45, 17.20, 20.00.

Onward (U): Fri 13.00, 15.30, 17.00, 18.00, 19.30. Sat & Sun 10.30, 13.00, 14.30, 15.30, 17.00, 18.00, 19.30. Mon 15.30, 17.00, 18.00, 19.30. Tue 13.00, 15.30, 17.00, 18.00, 19.30. Wed 15.30, 17.00, 18.00, 19.30.

Parasite (15): Fri-Wed 14.00.

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG): Fri 15.20. Sat & Sun 10.15, 12.40, 15.20. Mon-Wed 15.20.

Spycies (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Call Of The Wild (PG): Tue 12.15.

The Invisible Man (15): Fri-Wed 17.50, 20.30.

