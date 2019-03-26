Hastings Lions club gives cash boost to iconic greenhouse restoration project

Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group can progress with the restoration project thanks to a generous donation of £400 from Hasting Lions club.

Member of the group, Linda Pearson said: “Hastings Lions Club have generously donated £400. This will enable the teak doors of the greenhouse to be repaired and glazed.

“After their intensive care is complete, refurbished doors will illustrate how special the teak frame, glazing bars and windows will look when funds are raised to restore all the woodwork.

“Volunteers are maintaining the round bed in the park with plants donated by the community, and from idverde, who maintain the parks and gardens in the area.

“Hastings Borough Council have supplied the plaque, making this a real community achievement.

“Please continue to support the greenhouse restoration fund, volunteer, help fund-raise and donate so we can all grow together and restore this historic horticultural building for future generations to enjoy.”

Future fundraisers for the project, held at Alexandra Park, Hastings include a Mothers Day plant sale, this Sunday (March 31).

An Easter egg event on April 14 includes the sale of free range eggs from Martins Wood Farm, and an opportunity to meet the hens who laid them.

Rotherview Nursery present a master class and workshop on Alpine trough planting on April 24. Chelsea gold medal winners Ray and Wendy host the event, passing on their expertise so ticket holders can produce their own winning displays. 20 tickets at £25.

For more details: www.greenhousealexpark.com