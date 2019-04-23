Hastings Stage Studio talent in hilarious new musical

The classic story of Dick Whittington has been given new life in a hilarious musical production by J & V Productions and talented members of Hastings Stage Studio.

The laugh-out-loud script by Reduced Shakespeare Company veteran John Pohlhammer will have audiences rolling in the aisles, while the wide variety of amazing songs and inspired dancing will have them jumping out of their seats.

All the cast, which is 75 strong, have been looking forward to getting onto the stage of the White Rock Theatre on Friday April 26 and Saturday April 27 at 7.30pm. To book tickets £18 with concessions £16 call box office on 01424 462288 or go to whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

