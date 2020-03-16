Hastings’ White Rock Theatre performances are going ahead during the coronavirus outbreak

The White Rock Theatre in Hastings has announced that all of its events are currently going ahead as planned during the coronavirus outbreak.

A special statement on the venue’s website reads: “The health and safety of visitors to our venues is our number one priority. We have been following the official government guidance regarding Covid-19/Coronavirus carefully.

“Current NHS and Public Health England advice is that individuals are at no greater risk of contracting Coronavirus at large gatherings than they would be in their day-to-day life. Individuals only need to avoid public places if they have been advised to do so by a medical professional or by the NHS’s 111 service, or if they are displaying symptoms (persistent cough and/or high temperature).

“There is currently no clear rationale for events not to proceed and all performances at our venues will therefore be going ahead as planned.

“We would encourage all audience members to follow the advice from the NHS below:

“Regularly wash your hands with soap and water (or hand sanitiser gel) – for at least 20 seconds.

“Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough and sneeze.

“Put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards.

“We have added additional soap in our venues to accommodate this and our venues and facilities are regularly and thoroughly cleaned.

“We will, of course, continue to monitor the official advice issued by the government, the NHS and Public Health England; and update this guidance accordingly. Further information and advice can be found on from government, NHS and WHO websites.”

Upcoming shows include: Viva La Coldplay on Friday, March 20; the Dublin Legends on Sunday, March 22; and Waiting for Godot on March 25-26.

Find out more at whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

