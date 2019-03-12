Hastings’ Women’s Voice draws large crowd for annual celebratory event

The weather may have been anything but Springlike last Sunday but that did not deter dozens of people of all ages taking a blustery stroll along Hastings prom in support of the Women’s Voice March to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The lively crowd met at the pier at 1pm and proceeded along the seafront to Azur on the Marina to enjoy an afternoon of free entertainment, activities and discussion.

The event included singing, a spoken word performance, poetry and presentations. Women were also invited to contribute to the Hands of Friendship Quilt.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8. It is a focal point in the movement for women’s rights.

The theme for 2019 ‘Balance for Better,’ aims to create a more balanced world; celebrate women’s achievements and raise awareness of bias.

Women’s Voice also launched new project, Finding Our Voices.

Describing the project, Ann Kramer of Women’s Voice said: “We are delighted to have been awarded funding by the Tampon Tax Fund via the Sussex Community Foundation, to run Finding Our Voices, with the eventual aim of setting up a women’s peer support network.

“The project will include health and wellbeing activities, hands-on creative workshops, cooking workshops and a range of other events designed to enable women to acquire new skills and confidence.”

For more details email: womensvoice@yahoo.com

Visit the website at: www.internationalwomensday.com

