Ho ho ho, St Michael’s Hospice festive extravaganza Christmas on the Coast returns to Hastings Old Town

St Michael’s Hospice returns with their festive extravaganza, Christmas on the Coast at the Stade Hall Hastings Old Town this December,

Join Santa and his helpers on Saturday, December 8, 11-4pm, for a day of seasonal fun for all the family. Santa’s elves will be very busy transforming the hall filling it with free magical Christmas activities for children and big kids alike.

Activities include gingerbread decorating, Christmas crafts, writing letters to Santa (who always sends a reply!) and their popular secret present room, where children can pick and wrap a gift for a special adult in their lives.

Say hello to Santa, who will be there all day and receive a small gift for free.

