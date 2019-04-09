Hospice Open Gardens Season 2019 in Hastings and Rother

The St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden 2019 season is just around the corner so get set for a blooming lovely summer, visiting some of the most splendid gardens in Hastings and Rother.

Open Gardens gives the public the opportunity to explore private gardens for inspiration whilst raising vital funds for the hospice.

This year 58 gardens, some of which have never been open to the public, open up on various days from May to August.

Each week the hospice will serve a selection of refreshments, alongside a range of stalls selling items including plants, pre-loved items from the Hospice Retail team, and many more.

Laura Sully, Community Fundraiser Michael’s Hospice said: “We thank our wonderful garden owners who generously open their gardens, our fantastic volunteers who give their time, the businesses who proudly display our booklets, the visitors who come to the gardens and ensure funds are raised for the hospice, Great Park Farm, for generously supplying plants for the plant stall and Just Property for sponsoring this year’s Open Garden season.”

The season kicks off with a visit to Winchelsea on Saturday, May 11.

For more details visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens