Host a Mega March Quiz in Hastings or Rother to raise funds for St Michael’s hospice

St Michael’s Hospice is calling all pubs, clubs, businesses, schools and bars across Hastings and Rother to host a Mega March Hospice Quiz next month.

The Sussex wide event, organised by Friends of Sussex Hospices, helps raise awareness and vital funds for hospice care in the area.

Those wanting to take part can put together their own quiz, dedicate a regular quiz night or use the quiz provided by Friends of Sussex Hospices.

St Michael’s Hospice community fundraiser Hannah Hildreth says all promotional materials will be supplied and a certificate will be awarded to participating venues on completion, adding: “This is a fantastic opportunity for local venues to hold a special quiz,” she said.

“Details will be included on the hospice website and Facebook page.”

To sign up call 01424 456396, or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com

Visit the website at: www.stmichaelshospice.com