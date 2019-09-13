Hundreds enjoy a feast of art and culture at Coastal Currents 2019

The second weekend of Coastal Currents 2019 drew hundreds of visitors to a variety of wonderful events across East Sussex, including open studios and The Vaults art exhibition in Hastings’ Observer Building.

The open studios events have now finished but there are still almost three weeks of the festival to come.

Tina Morris, director of Coastal Currents, said: “The response to the festival this year has been both heartwarming and overwhelming. Messages have been flooding in daily from participants and visitors thanking me for finding a way to keep the festival going in 2019. I am really so very touched by how much this festival means to everyone here on the South Coast.

“Social media channels have been buzzing so much it has taken four hours an evening just to catch up on all the #coastalcurrents activity.

“So with £100k less funding than 2018, we have pulled it off, but it isn’t sustainable. I have juggled so much and relied on so many favours and the goodwill of so many this year, it wouldn’t be fair to do that year on year. This festival has education strands, public art strands and a focus on wellness, collaboration and partnership, as well as creating infrastructure and opportunities for artists. So surely this should be fundable.

“We still need all your help to do this again next year as it is so important to so many.”

Highlights of the festival

BT Boxes: This street art event has been curated by Sweet and Dandy. Visitors to Hastings can see a variety of painted BT boxes around the town.

Pecha Kucha: The Art of Concise Presentation, September 19, 6.30pm-9.30pm, £6 (£5 DLWP Members, £3 students). A series of succinct and stimulating insights from an incredible panel of inspiring creative speakers.

Performance double-bill: Adam Frost and Marikiscrycrycry, September 20, 7pm-8.30pm, £4-£5. New Queers On The Block showcases art and dance pieces from two renowned performers.

Cry Club: Hastings-based artists Ben Urban and Rachel Irons from Flatland_Projects are bringing alternative therapy sessions to Hastings from September 21 with Cry Club at Stade Open Space. The project has been developed in collaboration with MIND.

Visit coastalcurrents.org.uk to find out more about the festival.

