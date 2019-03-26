Iden Jumble Sale raises £1,118 for local charity

The annual Jumble Sale at Iden village hall last Saturday (March 23) raised £1,118 for local registered charity BACE.

Many months of collecting, sorting and organising donations to sell at the Jumble Sale, along with the hard work and support of many people ensured the event was a success.

Established in 2011, BACE is a volunteer-led charity supporting community projects in remote parts of the Gambia.

These include a nursery school and in 2014 the BACE Healthcare clinic offering essential health treatment and safe maternity care for a catchment of 20,000 local villagers.

Sue and John White and Tracy Barnett MBE thank everyone involved for their fantastic support in helping to raise funds.

Tracy is co-founder and chairperson for BACE while Sue and John are active volunteers.

The charity are now reaching out to anyone who would like to help raise money or sponsor their next container which they would like to send out with the much needed school furniture and medical supplies.

To get involved visit: www.bacecharity.org.uk