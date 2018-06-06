Imaginative fun with DLWP Tales for Toddlers

Tales For Toddlers with Rebecca Fifield is at the De La Warr Pavilion on Monday June 11.

Little ones can enjoy listening to stories and songs and see where imagination takes them.

These activies are designed to nurture creativity, communication and confidence.

There is a choice of two sessions - the first from 10.15am until 11am and the second from 11.15am until noon.

£1 each (all ages 0-5 years & adults), members go free (one adult only).

Tickets can be purchased in advance in person at the box office (01424 229111) or bought on the day (subject to availability).