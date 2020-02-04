Inspiring workshops with Claire Martin and Guy Chambers: Hastings International Piano Festival

The inaugural Hastings International Piano Festival has secured Arts Council funding for its 2020 youth engagement programme.

Organisers have also received support from the Magdalen and Lasher Charity.

Claire Martin OBE

The funding is going towards three educational projects during the festival, which takes place from February 26 to March 8 with events at the White Rock Theatre and St Mary in the Castle.

The first project is a free youth Songwriting Masterclass with BRIT Award winning songwriter Guy Chambers. This will be at the White Rock Theatre on February 26 (4pm-5pm), ahead of Guy’s evening concert. The musician and record producer, who is well known for his work with Robbie Williams, will guide young artists through the fundamentals of songwriting. Young songwriters can also submit one piece for consideration and several of these will be selected by Guy who will invite composers onstage to talk about their work. Free tickets from hastingsinternationalpiano.org. Submit songs to info@hastingsinternationalpiano.org.

The second Arts Council England supported project (also supported by the Magdalen and Lasher Charity) is a free interactive piano concert for 7-11 year olds and their families. It’s hosted by the Kids Concert Company on March 8 (3pm), at St Mary in the Castle. Kids in the audience can sing, dance, draw and improvise while listening to first-rate live music. Free tickets from the festival website.

The third project is a series of Jazz Singing workshops with Claire Martin OBE. Ahead of her concert on March 5, Claire will present four workshops with Hastings primary schools, and with Eggtooth Project and White Rock Theatre Youth Theatre. These projects are part of an extensive range of Youth Engagement Opportunities from Hastings International Piano. There are free tickets to many of the concerts as well as workshops, school visits and inspirational talks. Visit hastingsinternationalpiano.org to find out more.

The Hastings International Piano Festival features some of the most celebrated artists around including Rufus Wainwright with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Oscar winning film composer Rachel Portman, and Sam Smith’s songwriter and collaborator Reuben James.

Craig David at The Oval: R&B and garage legend announced for Southern Sunset Festival. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill. Click here to read more.

Judy Collins and the James Taylor Quartet, review: St Mary in The Castle, Hastings. Click here to read more.