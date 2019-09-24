It’s phoney rock ’n’ roll with The Counterfeit Stones in Hastings

Rolling Stones fans can enjoy a tongue-in-cheek tribute concert at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, on Saturday, October 12 (8pm).

The Counterfeit Stones offer a ‘mockumentary’ experience that celebrates the band’s weird and wonderful history. It’s a highly accurate re-enactment featuring all the songs, instruments and clothes that made the rockers famous, with a healthy dose of Spinal Tap humour thrown in.

The Counterfeit Stones

The Counterfeit Stones have received rave reviews since starting life in 1991, with Mick Jagger himself calling them “the Most famous Stones band in England”. They have shared stages with Joe Cocker, Iggy Pop, Blur, ZZ Top, Bryan Ferry, Oasis, Motorhead, Phil Collins, Status Quo and many other artists.

This Hastings show has a specific focus.

A band spokesperson said: “It was 50 years ago – 1969 – to some the Summer of Love – to others the year of the festivals, Dylan at the Isle of Wight, Hendrix at Woodstock and the Rolling Stones with 300,000 others at Altamont in Northern California. The Altamont set list included ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, ‘Sympathy for the Devil’, ‘Under My Thumb’, ‘Brown Sugar’, ‘Midnight Rambler’, ‘Gimme Shelter’, ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, ‘Honky Tonk Women’ and ‘Street Fighting Man’. You can re-live that special year and all these songs along with many other favourites when the UK’s No 1 tribute band, The Counterfeit Stones come to St Mary in the Castle.”

Tickets cost £22.50 from Hastings TIC. Call 01424 451111. People can also purchase tickets from Music’s Not Dead upstairs at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, and online at www.stmaryinthecastle.co.uk.

