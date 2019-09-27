Jason Donovan heads to Hastings with his Even More Good Reasons tour

Stage and screen star Jason Donovon is set to perform at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre next year as part of his new tour.

The White Rock team have just announced that the concert, Even More Good Reasons, will be at the venue on December 1, 2020.

Tickets go on sale next Monday (September 30) from 10am. Call the box office on 01424 462 288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

A spokesperson said: “Jason Donovan came into our lives in the late ’80s as Scott Robinson in the hit Australian series Neighbours. Throughout 1988/89 he had several hits and his album Ten Good Reasons was the best-selling album of 1989. His hits included ‘Too Many Broken Hearts’, ‘Especially For You’ (with Kylie Minogue), ‘Any Dream Will Do’, ‘Sealed With A Kiss’, ‘When You Come Back to Me’, ‘Everyday’, ‘Nothing Can Divide Us’ and many more.

Since then, he has rarely been away from stage or screen. Jason’s record breaking run in Joseph in the early ’90s preceded The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla, and The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, The King’s Speech, Million Dollar Quartet and Jeff Wayne’s The War Of The Worlds.

“Jason performed at Concert For Diana, made the I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing finals, found his Australian ancestors on Who Do You Think You Are and in 2018/19, travelled the country, completing 125 shows on his Amazing Midlife Crisis Tour including a sold out week at the Edinburgh Fringe.

“Jason recently worked on his first theatre producing project, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and spent the summer back at the London Palladium as Pharaoh in the sold out Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

