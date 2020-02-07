Joel Culpepper confirmed for Hastings International Piano Festival

A new artist has been announced for the Hastings International Piano Festival line-up this year.

R&B singer-songwriter Joel Culpepper will join Guy Chambers at the White Rock Theatre on Wednesday, February 26 (7pm).

Tickets for the event cost £22.50-£32.50 (festival pass £200). Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

The evening takes place after Guy’s youth Songwriting Masterclass, part of the festival’s 2020 youth engagement programme, which recently secured Arts Council funding.

A spokesperson said: “In an uncertain world, one thing is for sure; Joel Culpepper has an unforgettable voice and a distinctive style that defies comparison.

“Blazing into 2019 with a sizzling slice of bittersweet sunshine soul, Joel and long term collaborator and producer Swindle teamed up with UK rapper Kojey Radical for latest track, ‘Caroline, No’. Following hard on the heels of Colors of Berlin performance ‘Woman’, which has racked up over nine million YouTube views and two million+ Spotify streams, and a guest vocal spot on DJ Yoda’s ‘London Fields’, ‘Caroline, No’ provides a strong indication of the high quality music to expect on an eagerly awaited debut album. Bringing together timeless soul music with seductive and sensual vocals, the album, due for release in 2020, features collaborations with Tom Misch, Swindle, FKJ, Redinho and Guy Chambers, among a litany of stellar musical talent.

“Previous releases, including the ‘Skydive’ EP and ‘Tortoise’ saw the cream of the music scene including Grammy award winning producer Jimmy Hogarth, Roy Davis Jr., and Jools Holland’s Musical Director Phil Veacock, queuing up to work with Joel. His ‘Afraid to Be King’ single was a BBC Radio 6 Music Record of the Week earning him a Gilles Peterson session, with further radio support for Joel coming from Lauren Laverne, Annie Mac, Chris Hawkins, Huw Stephens, Trevor Nelson, Mary Anne Hobbs, DJ Target, Toddla T, Charlie Sloth, Jamie East and Steve Lamacq.”

