John Lydon heads to White Rock Theatre as part of a unique UK tour

An Evening with John Lydon, aka punk icon Johnny Rotten, comes to Hastings next year during a 54-date British tour.

The ‘spoken word’ event takes place at the White Rock Theatre on Thursday, September 24, 2020 (7.30pm).

Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 1, from 10am. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

A spokesperson said: “John Lydon (Aka Johnny Rotten) will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career, during a one-off 54-date UK tour. The shows in autumn 2020 will coincide with the publication of his new book, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right and will visit all parts of England, Scotland and Wales.

“Lydon will reflect on the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and audience questions.”

Signed Limited Edition copies of his book (only 5,000 printed) will be available at the shows.

“An icon, a revolutionary and an immortal, as the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution. He caused an earthquake which transformed music for good. During his remarkable years in Public Image Ltd he consistently pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive.”

