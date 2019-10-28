Kevin Bl***y Wilson: bawdy ballads at the White Rock Theatre

Australian comedy icon Kevin Bl***y Wilson brings his rude songwriting skills to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre next week.

The raucous fun starts at 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 5, and tickets cost £31.50.

Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk to purchase tickets online.

A spokesperson said: “A long time ago, a long way from anywhere, in a West Australian mining town called Kalgoorlie, the legend of Kevin Bl***y Wilson was born. It all started innocently enough – just a guy with too much time on his hands changing the words to other people’s songs, and writing a few of his own, purely for the fun of it.

“Some 35 years later, countless live gigs and millions of album sales down the track, Kevin Bl***y Wilson has not only found his niche, he’s grabbed an esky and a deckchair and he’s made himself really bl***y comfortable in it!

“Kev’s songs match the Kalgoorlie landscape, dry and unforgiving. These songs are uniquely Australian, and yet year after year, album after album, tour after tour, people from all corners of the globe keep laughing their guts out at Kevin Bloody Wilson’s completely authentic and original body of work.”

The organisers have warned that this show is not for the easily offended, but argue that Kevin’s work is part of an important artistic tradition:

“The bawdy ballad has been around forever. The Bard, William Shakespeare, wrote bawdy verse. Scotland’s Wee Robbie Burns wrote an entire book of dirty ditties and bawdy poems. The bawdy ballad has lifted the spirits of Troops from both sides of wartime conflicts, and who of us doesn’t remember at least two or three bawdy limericks?

Yet, in today’s politically correct times, it seems only one person is perpetuating and preserving this unique art form – Kevin Bl***y Wilson.”

Joe Stilgoe’s Christmas celebration comes to St Mary in the Castle. Click here to read more.

John Lydon heads to White Rock Theatre as part of a unique UK tour. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the Hastings area. Click here to find out more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Eastbourne. Click here to read more.