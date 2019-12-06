Last chance for musicians to get a slot on the Fat Tuesday Tour

Hastings Fat Tuesday 2020 is inviting musicians and bands to apply for a slot on the Unplugged Saturday and Fat Tuesday Tour.

The deadline to register your details is Monday, December 9, and people can apply online at hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.

Every year Hastings Fat Tuesday offers a stunning programme of music from every genre, featuring the best musicians from Hastings and East Sussex.

A spokesperson said: “Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival (February 21-25) is the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration and the fastest growing festival in the South-East, now in its 11th year and still growing year on year.

“Showcasing the best in new music both regionally and nationally, the festival was established in 2009 by musician Bob Tipler and event organiser Adam Daly, and has grown into a key event in the Hastings cultural calendar, with an audience of 14,000 over five days in 2018. It is the launch event for the area-wide Music Month initiative.

“In New Orleans and Rio they call it Mardi Gras, in Venice it’s known as Carnivale and Hastings has ‘Fat Tuesday’ (English for Mardi Gras). Hastings Fat Tuesday borrows heavily from the New Orleans take on Mardi Gras, combining the enjoyment of good music, a flair for dressing up and partying.

“Over five days Hastings Fat Tuesday includes a programme of featured events, showcasing more than 150 acts across multiple venues in Hastings, East Sussex, including: curated performances; family activities; a lavish Umbrella Parade; Le Grand Mardi Gras Ball; Sonics, a two-day celebration of experimental and electronic music and visuals; and UnConvention a day-long music industry event. The festival climax is the Fat Tuesday Tour, with 24 emerging and established bands touring Hastings Old Town venues, performing three 20-minute sets each.”

Unplugged Saturday (February 22, 2020)

Musicians of all genres are must perform five 15-minute sets at different venues across the Old Town. This is an acoustic event so bands must assume that all venues will have no PA or sound enhancement.

Fat Tuesday Tour (February 25, 2020)

Musicians must perform three 20-minute sets in different venues across the Old Town.

