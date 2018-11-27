Learn about engineering at its best in Brede village

All ages will appreciate a fascinating visit to the Brede Steam Giants on Saturday December 3 for its open day.

Volunteers of the Brede Steam Engine Society will be ready to welcome visitors from 10-4pm so they can appreciate the amazing ingenuity and engineering that kept homes in our area supplied with water. This is a chance to see British engineering at its best.

Free parking and guided tours are available. The Water Heritage Open days are on the first of every month. The Tangye Tea Bar will be serving light refreshments and homemade cakes. Learn more at www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.

