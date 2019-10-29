Lesley Sharp, Sir Simon Russell Beale and Lucy Parham support piano concerto competition

On Sunday, November 10 (3pm), Beloved Clara – A Tale of Love and Loss will be at St Mary in the Castle.

The event features award-winning actors Lesley Sharp and Sir Simon Russell Beale with pianist Lucy Parham.

Lucy’s original Composer Portrait amalgamates letters and diaries with solo piano works to present the story of the passionate, yet volatile relationship between Robert Schuman, his pianist wife Clara Wieck and Johannes Brahms. Lucy was in Hastings during the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition earlier this year and agreed to bring Beloved Clara to town as a fund-raising boost to the contest and its exciting plans for the future.

Managing director Ian Roberts said: “We need to ensure we can carry through our planned outreach programme to bring music to ever more children in the 1066 area. This will be a focus of the inaugural festival next year, but realistically any outreach costs money and we are absolutely delighted that the three internationally famous performers are willing to give their time at a greatly reduced fee to enable us to put as much of the profit as possible towards our educational programme.

“The new festival, based on a wider range of music – classical, jazz and pop – will run from February 24 to March 8, 2020, across a wider range of venues than has previously been the case.”

HIPCC aim to raise £10,000 on the day of the fundraiser.

Tickets are available online from www.eventbrite.co.uk and from The Tourist Information office.

