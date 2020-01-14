Martin Kemp at White Rock Theatre: tickets go on sale this week

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp is heading to Hastings with his huge summer sing-a-long.

The White Rock Theatre has confirmed that the popular singer and actor will be at the venue on Thursday, August 20 (7.30pm), with his Back To The ’80s tour.

Early Bird tickets go on sale this Wednesday, January 15, at 10am to White Rock Friends. The general public can purchase tickets (£22-26) from Thursday, January 16. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

The concert is suitable for ages 14 and up.

A spokesperson said: “As the hitmaker behind ‘Gold’, ’True’ and countless other classics, it’s safe to say Martin is something of an expert when it comes to that truly trailblazing decade for pop music. Let him be your guide on a night that will transport you back to the era on a roller coaster ride through its finest pop picks. With a reputation for huge singalongs all night long, this night promises to be the biggest ’80s night Hastings has ever seen.”

Martin himself has described his latest tour as “amazing”. He said: “People absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word, It’s the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in, in my life!”

Alongside his work as the bassist for the iconic new wave group Spandau Ballet, Martin is a TV star, famous for his roles in Eastenders and The Krays.

Fancy dress is recommended for this ’80s themed summer party.

